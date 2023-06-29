On January 25th, 2018, the Brewers grabbed the off-season headlines in major league baseball – making the trade for Christian Yelich with the Miami Marlins.

Fast forward to today, an MVP season, and a few playoff runs later, the fan base in Milwaukee has been quite critical of the outfielder, a majority of them calling to send him on his way elsewhere.

In 2017, in Yelich’s last season in Miami, the outfielder had a .282 batting average, a .369 on-base percentage, and a .807 OPS.

In 2023, that same Yelich has an eerily similar stat line – posting a .277 average, a .372 on-base percentage, and a .807 OPS.

I understand that 2018 and 2019 were special seasons for Yelich, and fans became attached to those historical stat lines, but the player the Brewers traded for in 2018 is still that same guy.

Quick look ahead to today, where without Yelich, I’m not sure where this Brewers team would be.

I know it can be an unpopular opinion because more fans are worried about how much money a player makes these days, but regardless of that, Christin Yelich is an all-star – or at least he should be considered one this season.