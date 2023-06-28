Two women are dead after a police chase ended in a fatal crash on Milwaukee’s north side on the night of Tuesday, June 27. The women were passengers in a white SUV that was pursued for reckless driving and running a red light.

Milwaukee Police said the incident began near Cesar Chavez Dr. and Greenfield Ave. when officers saw the car speeding and running the light, after which officers began a pursuit which ended when the car crashed into a vacant building near 23rd and Hopkins.

The two women have been identified as 28-year-old Kyra Johnson and 20-year-old Haley Fehrenbach, both of whom were Milwaukee residents. In a statement, MPD said the women were pronounced dead on the scene despite life-saving measures attempted by the Milwaukee Fire Department.

Police said they are still searching for the driver of the vehicle. They are asking for anyone with information to contact MPD or Crime Stoppers.