MILWAUKEE — During the June 28, 2023 edition of Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, the team welcomed a handful of guests and community opinions on a topic that’s been at the top of mind for lawmakers and sports fans alike: American Family Field funding and renovations.

WTMJ’s John Mercure spoke with Rick Schlesinger, the President of Business Operations for the Milwaukee Brewers. He outlined some of the specific issues that American Family Field is facing as lawmakers decide how much funding to allocate toward renovations. Want to learn more about that discussion? Click the headline below.

READ: “The ballpark is going to start to degrade” — Brewers’ Schlesinger outlines infrastructure needs at AmFam Field

The WAN crew was joined in-studio by Tim Sheehy, President of Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce (MMAC), and Rep. Ryan Clancy of Wisconsin’s 19th Assembly district, to analyze Schlesinger’s comments and break down the pros/cons for Milwaukee.

They wrapped up by taking fan reactions via call and text to further the conversation.

