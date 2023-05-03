MILWAUKEE — County officials have reason to believe that a man was shot and killed by someone in another nearby car by W Fond Du Lac Ave & N 76th St on Wednesday morning. With the investigation underway, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office has blocked Fond Du Lac Fwy.

As reported initially by our partners at TMJ4, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the offramp at 76th St for reports of gunfire. When they arrived, authorities found that a late male victim had suffered a gunshot wound while a female in the passengers seat was unharmed.

Details are scarce, but investigators have suggested that the gunshot came from another vehicle. They have yet to name any suspects or identifying factors that would make the suspected shooter identifiable.

Currently, drivers are being diverted off southbound lanes of Fond Du Lac Fwy through 107th St. If you plan to commute through the area, please proceed with caution and prepare for delays.

Officials from the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office say that “there’s not a ton that can be said right now,” but WTMJ will issue an update and/or follow-up to this story when further details are revealed.

