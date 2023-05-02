GREEN BAY, Wis. — With the recent Aaron Rodgers trade and subsequent draft out of the way, the Green Bay Packers have committed to Jordan Love as their quarterback through 2024.

As reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the one-year extension includes $13.5 million guaranteed with incentives up to $22.5 million.

Ultimately, this deal offers Love more financial upside than his previous options, but also applies pressure to perform. It effectively replaces his current deal.

Love, 24, was drafted 26th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft and has backed up Rodgers ever since. Through his time in the pros, Love has appeared in 10 games with a 3-3 passing touchdown-to-interception ratio for 606 total passing yards.

Shortly following the Rodgers trade, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst spoke about Love’s poise and excitement, stating that he knew the young quarterback would be ready when his name was called.

“He’s excited, I think his teammates are excited for him to get his opportunity,” Gutekunst said. “We’re in phase one, so those guys are working down there on their own quite a bit and we start phase two Monday, so coaches will get their hands on him a bit more, which I know they are excited for.”

Since the Packers are still in the offseason, players don’t need to report in-person yet. However, Love is already preparing to work with his teammates and coaches through the offseason in order to position himself for success later.

“I think he’s in a really good place, looks like he’s in great shape. Again, It’s really early, but I think he’s ready for this opportunity and excited for it,” Gutekunst said.

