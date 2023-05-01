MILWAUKEE — A school bus parked near Morse Middle School for the Gifted and Talented was suddenly rammed by an erratic driver on Monday morning, leaving at least three people injured with more details to come. The following video of the incident was captured by a witness and obtained first by TMJ4:

NEW DETAILS as of 12:45 p.m. on May 1: Milwaukee police officials confirmed that several occupants of the Kia that crashed into a school bus fled, but a 15-year-old occupant is facing life-threatening injuries. The student, an 11-year-old, is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Milwaukee Police officers also confirmed that the vehicle was stolen.

As published by TMJ4’s Julia Marshall, the Milwaukee Fire Department confirmed that one victim was transported to Children’s Wisconsin while another was transported to Froedtert. At least two more people were transported privately to be checked for potential injuries, although no further details on their condition or the status of the other two victims have been revealed publicly.

The vehicle, confirmed to be a white Kia, is seen swerving erratically while riding down the road near 80th and Mill Road with two people hanging out of the window on both sides. That’s when the vehicle swerved directly into the back of a Milwaukee school bus before slamming into a Milwaukee Public Schools vehicle.

Milwaukee authorities have yet to reveal anything specific about criminal charges, but just last week, Racine County authorities put out an alert warning people who drive Kias to monitor their vehicles as their region experienced an uptick in thefts of Kia vehicles.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

