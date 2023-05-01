Two Greenfield police officers have been placed on administrative leave after they shot and injured a suspect after a foot chase near the Rodeway Inn & Suites at South 27th St. in Milwaukee.

According to a release from the Greenfield Police Department, it began with an incident earlier in the night around 1:33 a.m. when a Greenfield police officer conducted a traffic stop at the Rodeway Inn & Suites, when the driver “became physically resistive with officers.”

During the struggle with the driver, he said he had a gun and was going to shoot them. An officer was injured during the confrontation, though the release did not specify how he was injured, and the suspect was able to flee on foot and escape arrest. The injured officer was taken to the hospital but has been released.

Greenfield Police, as well as officers from other departments, began to search for the suspect before an employee at the Rodeway Inn & Suites called and reported “a suspicious man who was possibly involved in the earlier incident.”

Two Greenfield officers located the man and pursued him on foot before firing their weapons and striking the man multiple times. He was treated on the scene for “nonfatal gunshot wounds” and transported to a local hospital by the Milwaukee Fire Department. He is described as a 21-year-old man from Milwaukee.

The two officers who fired their guns were a 23-year-old with two years of experience on the force and a 29-year-old with three and a half years on the job. Both are now on administrative leave as is standard after an officer-involved shooting.

The Oak Creek Police Department will lead the Milwaukee Area Investigative Team’s investigation into the incident. All body camera and squad car dashboard camera footage will be turned over to them. They are asking that any witnesses contact Oak Creek PD if they have any information.