A 3-Hour Edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! Noonan begins the program proposing the idea of age ceilings and term limits in political office. Should there be a maximum age? A limit to time you can serve at the senate and representative level? We discuss. A new bill proposal may allow 14-year old workers to serve alcohol at sit down establishments, is this too young to handle alcohol? Would you want someone this young serving your drink? A squirt gun game causing commotion across the country about it’s risks and dangers, a trip through the Drive Thru Window, and farewell tours you want to hear. All this and more, WTMJ Nights!