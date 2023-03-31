MILWAUKEE — Bring your excitement and appetites to the Deer District on April 6 as the Qdoba World Burrito Eating Championships come to town with food, games, prizes and live music for National Burrito Day.

Headlining the event is world-renowned eater Joey Chestnut — a 15-time winner of the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest and the No. 1 ranked professional eater in the world. He will be joined by the No. 4 ranked eater, Nick Wehry, the No. 27 ranked eater, Eric “Badlands” Booker, and seven others for the Qdoba competition.

They will each compete for a $10,000 cash prize and the title of ‘World Burrito Eating Champion.’ If you are interested in tuning in, you can do so on any of Qdoba’s social media platforms including Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The competition is open to the public outside of Fiserv Forum at 1134 Vel R. Phillips Ave in Milwaukee. Event organizers announced that it will begin at 11:00 a.m. and run through 1:00 p.m. CST.

Qdoba will also debut its World Eating Championship Burrito, which is comprised of grilled adobo chicken, three-cheese queso, cilantro lime rice, guacamole, roasted tomato salsa and black beans. Contestants will try to eat as many of these as possible in a 10-minute period.

Katy Velazquez, the Executive Chef for Qdoba, said that they created his signature burrito in an attempt to appeal to both professional eaters and spectators alike.

“It’s not every day professional eaters can enjoy freshly prepared guacamole and our signature 3-cheese queso while filling their stomachs,” Velazquez said. “We’ve always been committed to delivering delicious and bold flavors, and an eating competition is no different.”

If you are interested in learning more, click here.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: ‘What’s On Tap?’ for the weekend of March 31, 2023