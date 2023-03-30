Two people are dead after a shooting at a gas station near 37th and Villard in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee police responded to the scene around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday. They found one adult male victim and one adult female victim with fatal gunshot injuries unresponsive inside a vehicle.

An investigation is ongoing for the circumstances leading up to the shooting. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips or P3 Tips.