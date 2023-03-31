UPDATE at 8:35 p.m. CST: TMJ4 confirmed the presence of a tornado near Elkhorn (Walworth County, Wisconsin). Indications suggest that it moved through the Delavan area.

However, the NWS has allowed the tornado warning for Walworth County to close at 8:30 p.m. CST. The tornado warning for Jefferson County is expected to close at 8:45 p.m. CST. Marine warnings have been extended to 9:30 p.m for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties as well. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings remain in effect across the region until 9:30 p.m. CST.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Milwaukee WI, Kenosha WI and Racine WI until 9:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/0lkRcgG0g7 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 1, 2023

MILWAUKEE — Harsh weather has hit Southeast Wisconsin on Friday night with various warnings issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) related to thunderstorms and potential tornadoes across the region.

Currently, a severe thunderstorm warning has been issued through 9:30 p.m. on March 31, 2023 for Kenosha, Racine, Walworth, Jefferson and Waukesha counties. Furthermore, a marine warning has been issued for Kenosha, Racine and Milwaukee counties.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Waukesha WI, New Berlin WI and Brookfield WI until 8:45 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/PTcPxwxlOI — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) April 1, 2023

The entire region has been under a tornado watch for much of the afternoon. It extends beyond Wisconsin into Illinois and Indiana. This is expected to be in effect until 10:00 p.m. CST.

A tornado watch issued earlier in the day was put into effect for Milwaukee, Waukesha, Kenosha, Racine, Jefferson, and Walworth counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/AWvKZPkQOb — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) March 31, 2023

According to TMJ4’s Storm Team 4, there will be a few thunderstorms through the early evening, but the strongest storms will move through between 8:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. CST. There is a potential for hail of one inch in diameter or greater as well as winds up to 58 miles per hour.

Please note that this story has been updated from its original version to provide developing details as they emerged.

