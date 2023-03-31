Two houses are a total loss and two more were damaged after a fire this morning in Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski confirming to our news partners at TMJ4 News that two houses were destroyed at 35th and Brown in a two alarm fire.

No one was hurt. The fire started shortly after 10 a.m. in an abandoned house and strong winds caused the fire to spread fast to neighboring houses.

The Milwaukee Fire Department said the cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.