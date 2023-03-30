MILWAUKEE — 20 sports betting kiosks at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will open for business on the morning of Friday, March 31, 2023, coinciding with the Final Four and the first week of the MLB season.

As announced by Potawatomi on Thursday, the 20 kiosks will be stationed between two temporary locations in the former Fire Pit Sports Bar & Grill and off the second-level skywalk. In the meanwhile, Potawatomi has crews renovating the site of a permanent sportsbook in the casino’s northwest corner.

The first bet will be placed by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson following a ribbon cutting ceremony. Please be advised that the sportsbook will not be opened to the public until the conclusion of this ceremony.

These dedicating sports gambling areas are set to include 30 televisions featuring games and competitions from across the world along with new dining options and a brand new bar.

The final sportsbook location at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will take over space previously occupied by the Northern Lights Theater.

Mark Kass, Editor of the Milwaukee Business Journal, appeared on Wisconsin’s Weekend Morning News earlier this year to discuss the implications of this addition and what the project will mean for sports betting in Wisconsin.

“Sports betting is a huge thing nationally. It’s coming to a lot of states, it’s coming to Wisconsin now. It’s currently available at a couple other casinos in Wisconsin and now it will be available here,” Kass said. “Big deal for the casino because this is an expansion into a new area of revenue.”

