MILWAUKEE — The first weekend of April 2023 is shaping up to be an eventful one with a gaming convention, various musical performances and early Easter surprises scheduled across the Milwaukee area. Tune into Wisconsin’s Afternoon News on Thursday evenings for ‘What’s On Tap?’ to hear about the top events in the area curated by WAN’s Sandy Maxx.

Please note that quoted information under each event comes directly from event organizers on the page linked below it.

THE RED HOT CHILLI PIPERS:

Uihlein Hall at Marcus Performing Arts Theatre (929 N Water St) on March 31, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

“Bagpipes with attitude, drums with a Scottish accent and a show so hot it carries its own health warning. The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and Rock/Pop Anthems which they proudly call ‘Bagrock’.

The Chillis have never been more in demand for their infectious style of feel-good music which appeals right across the age range to people all over the world. They have a pool of the very best musicians from Scotland and across the globe – many holding World Champion titles and all serious players with impressive credentials and qualifications. There has never been anything quite like The Red Hot Chilli Pipers. Wherever you are, you are sure to have felt the Chilli heat. It’s time to come closer to the fire.”

Click here for more information.

10TH ANNUAL MILWAUKEE BLUES FESTIVAL:

Miller High Life Theatre (500 W Kilbourn Ave) on March 31, 2023 at 8:00 p.m.

“The 10th Annual Milwaukee Blues Festival, featuring Tucka, Calvin Richardson, Pokey Bear, King George, Chick Rodgers, and J-WONN, is coming to Miller High Life Theatre on March 31, 2023, showcasing a star-studded lineup of world-class Blues artists.”

Click here for more information.

THE NORTH SHORE KIWANIS PANCAKE BREAKFAST WITH THE BUNNY:

Dominican High School (120 E Silver Spring Dr, Whitefish Bay) on April 1, 2023 at 8:00 a.m.

“Come celebrate Spring at the North Shore Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast with the Bunny.

“Enjoy taking photos with the Bunny, raffles, and a delicious breakfast featuring pancakes, sausage, juice, milk & coffee. Tickets are available at the door, from Kiwanis members, or at Winkie’s Variety Store

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. All proceeds will benefit Kiwanis youth charities.”

Click here for more information.

THE MIDWEST GAMING CLASSIC:

Wisconsin Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave) from March 31, 2023 to April 2, 2023.

“The Midwest Gaming Classic is a trade show featuring 200,000+ square feet of retro and modern home video game consoles, pinball machines, arcade video games, tabletop RPGs, computers, tabletop board games, crane games, collectible card games, air hockey, and that’s just the start! The Midwest Gaming Classic is about celebrating gaming, trying new things, learning about the gaming hobby, meeting others who share the love of gaming, and having fun doing it!

No matter if you have one console and a handful of games or thousands of games in every room of your house, you’ll find something to celebrate with us!”

Click here for more information.

If you’d like to follow the ‘What’s On Tap’ series, you can click here to visit its landing page.