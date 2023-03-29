WEST ALLIS, Wis. — The owner of ‘Bug N Out Lounge’ — the site of a shooting that claimed the life of a 12-year-old patron — will close her business for the next three months following a determination by the City of West Allis’ Public Safety Committee.

Initially reported by our partners at TMJ4, the West Allis Police Department filed a complaint against the lounge’s owner, Amy Thompson, to revoke or suspend her tavern license in the wake of the shooting on Saturday, Feb. 25. Under the decision made on Tuesday, March 28, the Bug N Out Lounge won’t be able to operate again until July.

The victim, since identified as Ronnel Smith, was one of roughly a hundred attendees at a 17-year-old’s birthday party at the West Allis establishment that night. West Allis police investigators determined that the shooter entered the building through a fire escape.

Authorities say that the party room has a maximum capacity of 80 people — a rule that was allegedly exceeded by this party. The establishment, located near the intersection of 56th St and Lincoln Ave in West Allis, is no longer allowed to serve alcohol in that upstairs area, and must have an employee present at all times to oversee any suspicious activity.

Thompson’s representatives told city officials that further security precautions have been taken as they installed new security cameras on the second floor and put an alarm on the fire exit door in case of emergencies.

Furthermore, guests will be checked by security wand before they are allowed to head upstairs when the business reopens in the summer.

