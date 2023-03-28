A two hour edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan and the episode begins with a somber tone as Brian (an elementary school teacher by day) recaps and discusses the effects and impacts of the Nashville shooting on Monday. A school in Waukesha County has banned the performance of the song, “Rainbowland” by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton for fear of the perception from parents about its message. Justin Garcia joins the show from The Milwaukee Bucks but is here to discuss a much different topics, such as movies that should be watched and pitching in during the Drive-Thru Window with Brian and Tommy. All of this, and more, on WTMJ Night!