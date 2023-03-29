The NFL off-season is here, and the owners are currently meeting down in Arizona, conducting votes on potential league changes going in to 2023.

One of those changes and agreements was to modify an existing Thursday Night Football rule, which was changed to allow teams to now play a maximum of two games per season, giving only a 15 day flex notification to fans and teams.

We all know the NFL is king, and whatever they do or don’t do, it probably won’t affect the fans too much, but the question must be asked – Why are we doing this?

Does the NFL care about player safety? I think it’s we all know the answer to that question.

Nonetheless, Commissioner Roger Goodell claims he does, the league constantly is out to remind us all the time about it, by changing in-game rules, and how they are always looking for ways to improve it.

And, let’s be real here, how many Thursday night games are MUST-SEE T.V? I’m good with seeing bottom tier teams struggle to score on short rest, and walking out with more injuries than they would on a Sunday or Monday.

Here’s the bottom line though, the fact that we even have to entertain the THOUGHT, let alone, approving two Thursday night games, and only having to give a two week notice is insane to me.

What does that do for the safety of the player, who play the worlds most violent sport, to play a game and turn around play it again in three days, twice a season?

As fans, how would you feel buying tickets, setting travel dates, hotel reservations, only to find out two weeks before it’s all changed, and now you’re out of hundreds of hard-earned dollars?

Playing one game on short rest, now you make it two? That is, without any question, ridiculous. Shame on you, NFL.

In my opinion, football being played on Thursday nights is about one thing, and one thing only – money, and NOT player safety or the fan experience.