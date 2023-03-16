MILWAUKEE — Sometimes it’s all in the name. And that happens to be the case for St. Paul Fish Company located in the Milwaukee Public Market. That’s where we’re going for this Fryday Fish Fry.

“Our mantra is ‘We’re all about the fish,” General Manager JP Toske said. “Everything we do here is fish. We don’t steaks, we don’t do chicken, we don’t do porkchops; we do fish.”

St. Paul’s not your ordinary fish fry spot though. Besides the fact that they sell fish “7 days a week, from open to close;” most places only sell 1-to-2 different kinds of fish their Friday fish fry’s. Mainly either cod or perch. But nope, not St. Paul. There you’ll have the options of 5 different fish.

“We do 5 different kind of fish frys,” Toske said. “We do grouper, catfish, walleye, perch and cod.”











However, they expand those options went lent season rolls around.

“What we’re doing right now for lent is we brought in Alaskan halibut, which we have all the time, but we’re bringing a little bit extra and doing it fried.”

They usually only pan sear or grill the halibut, but for lent they fry it. According to Toske, fried halibut is similar to cod partly due its flakiness.

Come with me as we walk the hallways of the Milwaukee Public Market and end up at St. Paul Fish Company. But we don’t just show up, we go behind the counter and into the kitchen to see how the the well-known fish market prepares their delicious fish fry.