MILWAUKEE — Experience Milwaukee is expanding their content stream by adding a new podcast with the hopes of highlighting the tech culture in the city. The new series will be called “Tech in MKE.”

They’re partnering with some of Milwaukee’s most tech-focused organizations: Harley-Davidson, Milwaukee Tech Hub Coalition, Milwaukee School of Engineering and Expedient.

Chief Milwaukee Officer Steve Glynn expounded on the goal for the new series.

“To show people what tech means for their community,” Glynn said. “For their city; to show them how to get into the field if they’re not already in it and to really understand how these companies define and deploy technologies in their organizations.”

According to Glynn, the concept of tech has become so convoluted most don’t understand what it truly is and the immense impact it has on our daily lives.

“I think a lot of people hear the words ‘tech’ or ‘tech company’ and they don’t really know what that means,” Glynn said. “[Or] how to get into tech or much less even how it helps their regional economy or their own community.”

Experience Milwaukee plans on accomplishing this goal by guesting tech leaders in the community to find out they’re path. The first step to changing the narrative is awareness. By inviting tech leaders to come explain their story, people will become more aware of what tech really is which would flip their perception of the concept.

“We’re going to dig into those conversations in a casual, fun way,” Glynn said. “So that we can learn how successful tech leaders got started, what they do, who and how they hire and how that helps build Milwaukee.”

The company has had tremendous growth over the past 5 years and it all started with 2 guys just “looking for free beer.” Glynn and his friend, Adam Derus, originally started visiting local museums, cafes and concerts so they could highlight all of the fun the city has to offer, while receiving that free beer.

