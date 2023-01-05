MILWAUKEE — You can’t experience Milwaukee without beer.

Experience Milwaukee is announcing a new partnership with New Barons Brewing Cooperative. New Barons will serve as the official brewery and beer of the podcast. The new partnership entails collaborative events, new content and the release of the podcast’s own signature beer — the Experience Milwaukee Hoppy Pilsner.

According to the podcast’s Chief Milwaukee Officer Steve Glynn, the partnership is all about growth and expansion.

“You’ve got a fast-growing brewery with an equally-fast-growing media company kind of coming together and putting what each organization does best into content,” Glynn said.

With the partnership comes a new flagship beer. The Experience Milwaukee Hoppy Pilsner was brewed in December by New Barons Co-CEO John Degroote.

John DeGroote, Adam Derus (Co-host of Experience Milwaukee), Steve Glynn and Heidi Dalibor (CEO of New Barons)

You could expect to taste a mixture of “old-school Milwaukee beer with the new craft scene.” Additionally, the “flavorful nuance” is similar to a “New England IPA that was still crushable,” according to New Barons’ website.

The public will be able to taste the beer for the first time on January 19 between 5 p.m.-10 p.m. at the New Baron Tap Room on 2018 S. 1st street.

“The new beer launch with New Barons is really just our first step in a partnership with them,” Glynn said. “We have some really fun things planned around events, around expansion of production and distribution of the beer if everything goes right. We’re just super excited. We want to do cool things with cool people around the city and this is definitely a group that will create some magic our of all of that.'”

Glynn said the two companies have big things planned for the future. However, the end goal remains the same: to boost the brand of Milwaukee.

“The goal is to continually grow together, support one another and sort of combine our strengths that complement each other and lift both organizations and Milwaukee up,” Glynn said.

