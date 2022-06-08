MILWAUKEE – “We have been exploring the city for four years and we feel like we haven’t even scratched the surface on what we could do,” Experience Milwaukee’s Chief Milwaukee Officer Steve Glynn said.

The Experience Milwaukee podcast has a new series called “Work in MKE” where they’ll showcase local businesses in order to help recruit and retain talent in the Milwaukee job sector while continuing to bolster the city’s reputation as a premiere destination.

“The goal for Work in MKE is to showcase the culture,” Glynn said. “Not just of these vibrant innovative companies that we have here; and we do have quite a few large companies, and then all the way to the companies just getting started off the ground. But also to show the culture of the city and how those two elements come together between work and having fun.”

Glynn and his friend, Adam Derus, originally started Experience Milwaukee of course because they loved the city, but also for free beer. They started visiting local museums, cafes and concerts so they could highlight all of the fun the city has to offer, while receiving that free beer.

It has now become one of Wisconsin’s most popular podcasts and is listened to in almost every U.S. state and in 30 different countries around the globe.

The goal was to shine the light on the people and events that make the city so much fun to experience and to really help drive traffic to these places by telling their story of “why they started and how, what, and why they do what they do.”

“From all of our work around the different things you can experience in the city from: bars restaurants, museums, cafes, musicians,” Glynn said, “we really decided to take that storytelling approach and apply it to what its like to work here in Milwaukee.”

This passion led to the expansion of the podcast; its new series, “Work in MKE.” The series dedicated to helping boost and maintain Milwaukee businesses recruitment and retention rate while still showing off the liveness of the city.

“We spend numerous hours with employees conducting interviews,” Glynn said. “And also capturing video from their key facilities and then we turn that into a video podcast and an audio podcast.”

Glynn plans on “taking the light they’ve been shining on the experiences in the city” and now shining it on some of the employers in the city.

“Another outcome has emerged,” Glynn said. “By telling the stories in the way that we are, employees have pride in their organization. So it’s been really cool to see the companies use these internally just as much as they’re using them externally.”

However, there is more to come from Experience Milwaukee including a few “secrets” that might come about within the next few weeks.

“We have a media partnership with Summerfest where we’re sort of the official unofficial podcast of Summerfest,” Glynn said. “We’re doing a number of events around that event including Summerfest Tech. We also plan to expand work in MKE in general and work with more companies.”

Experience Milwaukee has already partnered with a few companies including Direct Supply, Wantable, Northwestern Mutual, Harley Davidson and ManpowerGroup.

“They really have taken a risk,” Glynn said. “They have taken a leap with us. A leap into new content. A leap into a new channel where they can reach an audience in a different way.”

Glynn made sure to acknowledge those involved with the project.

“I have to thank my co-host Adam Derus and videographer Eric Halverson,” Glynn said.