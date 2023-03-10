MILWAUKEE — TGIF! However, not because the weekend has finally approached us; but because that means it’s time for a tasty fish fry. So technically the acronym I should’ve used was TGIFFD meaning, “Thank God it’s Fish Fry Day!”

This week we travel to a small village in Waukesha County; Lannon, Wisconsin. There in Lannon sits a restaurant known especially for 2 dishes: their fish and chicken. That eatery just so happens to be the legendary Mibb’s and Viv’s. Although they serve the latter every Wednesday and Saturday, our focus remains of the former.

“I think our niche is [that] the kitchen’s tiny [so] we don’t have a large menu,” Owner Michael Monacelli said. “We do a few things and we try to do them well. We’re also known for our roasted chicken. Unfortunately, we don’t have the room in the kitchen to serve the fish and the chicken so we serve the chicken on Wednesdays and Saturdays. Fridays it’s all fish.”

























All photos courtesy of WTMJ’s Jason Smith

MIbb’s and Viv’s is a popular restaurant and if you live in Lannon, there’s a great chance you’ve been there. Now, you might have had trouble trying to find parking on Friday’s because of how packed it is, but I’m sure you’ve dined there due to their legacy.

“My wife Gina and I own and operate Mibb’s and Viv’s in Lannon and we’re 4th generation owners,” Monacelli said. “The bar’s been in the family for 98 years.”

So far, the typical fish fry I’ve had in this series included cod fish, fries, cole slaw and rye bread. That wasn’t the case at Mibb’s & Viv’s. Nope, their fish fry comes with fish, a potato pancake instead of fries, Gina’s homemade German potato salad with bacon, onion, sugar and vinegar, white bread and cole slaw.

“You can get a french fry anywhere,” Monacelli said. “So I recommend getting the potato pancake and potato salad.”

Come with me to Mibb’s and Viv’s to see what Friday’s are all about there.