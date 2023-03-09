Every day, up to 100 workers are busy building up Downtown Milwaukee’s next high-rise building.

After years in the woodworks, the concrete and rebar skeleton of the Couture is beginning its 44-story climb into the sky. According to Barret | Lo Visionary Development CEO Rick Barrett, the project is on track for the planned topping out later this year and full completion early in 2024.

Concrete was recently laid out on the fifth floor, the first story of residences in the building, and Barrett says that’s a big milestone in the project’s timeline. “What that means is floor five through floor 40 is rinse and repeat, and with that, we’ll be able to move a floor every four days,” Barrett said when talking with media members at a hard hat tour of the construction site this morning.

WTMJ’s Adam Roberts was part of that media contingency taking a tour of the construction site, and captured some behind-the-scenes images of the work being done:

The last image above was taken on the roof of what will be the property’s transit hub for both Bus Rapid Transit and The Hop Streetcar. Construction to compete the streetcar track through the area is expected to start later this spring.

Below the residential floors, Barrett says 50,000 square feet of retail space will be available for occupation. “I always say Milwaukee is the “Show Me City”…I think we’re a city of: ‘show me the retail space, we’ll walk it, and with that we will invest in it.”