MILWAUKEE — More than 50,000 people were left without power across Southeast Wisconsin overnight Wednesday into Thursday because of a winter snow and ice storm, forcing Governor Tony Evers to declare an energy emergency and gather additional resources.

As of 11:40 a.m. CST on Thursday, Feb. 23, more than 41,000 We Energies customers are without power across Southeast Wisconsin — specifically in Walworth, Racine and Kenosha counties. Other less expansive outages are in effect for customers near Washington and Fond du Lac counties.

In response to these outages, Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #186, which formally declared an energy emergency and gave clearance for out-of-state utility crews to visit Wisconsin to help with these outages.

RELATED: Controversial We Energies rate hike approved by Public Service Commission

“During and after a winter storm, restoration of power is critically important to the safety and well-being of folks across our state,” Gov. Evers said. “This executive order will allow for a more swift and efficient restoration of any electric power outages throughout the state.”

Under this executive order, certain driver requirements, fuel tax agreements, registration plans and hour of service limitations are suspended to address the pressing issues impacting Southeast Wisconsin communities.

It also effectively provided federal waivers to give in-state utility workers the flexibility required to work on these emergency projects.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: 2023 Wisconsin Supreme Court Race — Protasiewicz, Kelly advancing to general election