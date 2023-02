Former Gov. Tony Earl has died, Gov. Evers announced on Thursday.



Earl, 86, served as governor from 1983 to 1987. He had recently suffered a stroke.

In a statement, Gov. Evers called Earl a ‘formidable leader and public servant’ as well as a ‘mentor and friend.’

Gov. Evers ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of Earl, effective immediately,

Earl was known as a champion of gay rights and a staunch environmentalist.

He was survived by 4 daughters and 11 grandchildren.