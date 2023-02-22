MILWAUKEE — Bucks fans around the world held their breath when Milwaukee’s franchise star, Giannis Antetokounmpo exited the team’s 112-100 victory over Chicago with a wrist injury. However, all signs are pointing toward this being a pain management issue for the MVP candidate, so it won’t endanger his season.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Giannis will return to the Bucks’ lineup once the pain in his wrist subsides or is deemed mild enough to play through. The injury is being declared as a sprained ligament in his right wrist.

During a recent appearance on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, Bucks President Peter Faigin said that the superstar visited New York to meet with specialists and got three separate opinions on the injury during the All-Star break.

Never take these moments for granted. pic.twitter.com/L2vJzuJVxB — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 21, 2023

Ultimately, Giannis will be viewed as questionable until further notice. The Milwaukee Bucks return from their break on Friday, Feb. 24 when they host the Miami Heat.

This matchup will come five days after Giannis checked into the 2023 NBA All-Star game, scored the first bucket, exited and did not return for the team he drafted. Ultimately, Team Giannis won the competition thanks to a historic performance from Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum.

Milwaukee is riding a 12-game winning streak coming out of the All-Star break with the second-best record in the NBA despite a rash of injury trouble dating back to last season. Forward Bobby Portis has been sidelined with an injury, former All-Star Khris Middleton has missed most of this season and various minor injures have forced players in and out of the lineup throughout this season.

