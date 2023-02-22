UPDATE at 11:45 a.m. CST on Feb. 22, 2023: New details from the Milwaukee Police Department confirmed that the 5-year-old killed by a gunshot wound on Tuesday night found the firearm on his own and accidentally struck himself with a bullet. The two male suspects who were apprehended in connection with this incident were arrested for leaving the firearm unattended, Milwaukee Police confirmed.

MILWAUKEE — Another child’s life was claimed in Milwaukee on Tuesday night a 5-year-old boy was killed by a fatal gunshot wound around 8:30 p.m. CST near the intersection of S 29th St & W National Ave.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department and TMJ4, first responders were rushed to the scene in Tuesday night for a report of an evolving situation involving shots being fired. The child was located at the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he reportedly passed away from his injuries.

At this stage of the investigation, it’s unclear what led up to these events or how many people in total were involved in the shooting. However, two male suspects have been brought into custody: a 35-year-old and a 58-year-old.

Charges are pending review from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office. Details will be made public once they assign charges and release a criminal complaint or similar document outlining the events leading to this child’s tragic death.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up article can be issued when further details from this investigation are revealed.

