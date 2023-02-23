For updated school closings: https://www.tmj4.com/weather/school-closings-delays

***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT DODGE, FOND DU LAC, OZAUKEE, SHEYBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 12 P.M. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE.***}

{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR KENOSHA, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES UNTIL 9 A.M. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE.***}

A few more snow and sleet showers will linger Thursday, with an additional 1″ possible for our northern counties. Highs climb into the mid to upper 30s with strong northwesterly winds 10-15 mph, gusts near 30 mph.

Temperatures drop Thursday night, bottoming out Friday morning in the single digits inland and in the low teens along the lakefront. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 20s.

A weak front will bring a few snow showers Friday night, with minimal accumulation, before sunnier skies return for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s both days.

The next big storm system moves in Monday, bringing steady rain across southeastern Wisconsin.

_____

THURSDAY: Isolated snow & sleet. Windy

High: 38°

Wind: NW 10-15 G35 mph

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy

Low: Lakefront 12°…Inland: 7°

Wind: NW 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Flurries late

High: 25°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Flurries early. Becoming sunny

High: 38°

Wind: N 5-10 mph

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny

High: 40°

Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Rain. Windy

High: 46°