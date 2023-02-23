For updated school closings: https://www.tmj4.com/weather/school-closings-delays
Thousands of utility customers were out of power Thursday morning. Click to check outages.
***A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT DODGE, FOND DU LAC, OZAUKEE, SHEYBOYGAN, AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES UNTIL 12 P.M. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE.***}
{***A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR KENOSHA, JEFFERSON, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, WALWORTH, AND WAUKESHA COUNTIES UNTIL 9 A.M. DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS CONTINUE.***}
A few more snow and sleet showers will linger Thursday, with an additional 1″ possible for our northern counties. Highs climb into the mid to upper 30s with strong northwesterly winds 10-15 mph, gusts near 30 mph.
Temperatures drop Thursday night, bottoming out Friday morning in the single digits inland and in the low teens along the lakefront. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with temperatures peaking in the low to mid 20s.
A weak front will bring a few snow showers Friday night, with minimal accumulation, before sunnier skies return for the weekend with highs in the upper 30s both days.
The next big storm system moves in Monday, bringing steady rain across southeastern Wisconsin.
[5 AM] Here’s the latest reports for ice and snow accumulation. #Icestorm #WinterStorm @tmj4 pic.twitter.com/BdKaim1TgT— Marisa Woloszyn TMJ4 (@MarisaWoloszyn) February 23, 2023
THURSDAY: Isolated snow & sleet. Windy
High: 38°
Wind: NW 10-15 G35 mph
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy
Low: Lakefront 12°…Inland: 7°
Wind: NW 10-15 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Flurries late
High: 25°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
SATURDAY: Flurries early. Becoming sunny
High: 38°
Wind: N 5-10 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny
High: 40°
Wind: W/SE 5-10 mph
MONDAY: Rain. Windy
High: 46°