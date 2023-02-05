New charges have been filed against a man from Oak Creek accused of stabbing his soon-to-be-ex-in-laws at their home in northern Illinois.

A new criminal complaint against 36-year-old Michael Liu shows he’s now facing murder-for-hire charges. According to the complaint he had offered a $20,000 reward to fellow inmates to murder witnesses who were set to testify against him in the stabbing case.

According to court records, Liu was scheduled to turn himself into custody at the Waukesha County Huber Detention Facility on Dec. 2 for a domestic battery conviction from July. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office says he traveled from Oak Creek in “an attempt to enact revenge on his soon-to-be ex-wife’s parents.”

A criminal complaint alleges Liu fired several shots from outside the house at the couple as they sat in their living room. After missing all shots, Liu broke into the home and began shooting inside the home before it malfunctioned. Liu then stabbed his mother-in-law several times. Once his father-in-law stepped in to defend his wife, he too was stabbed numerous times, the Sheriff’s Office says.

The man was able to wrestle Liu and eventually take his knife away. The Sheriff’s Office says he defended himself and his wife “by stabbing Liu an estimated 17 times.”

Liu is currently being held on 1 million dollars bond at a jail in Will County, Illinois after being taken into custody after the stabbing incident.