As the Milwaukee Public Museum (MPM) starts its journey towards a new building, one question has been dominating the conversation: will the ‘Streets of Old Milwaukee’ exhibit be in the new museum?

The controversy began after MPM posted an article with a comment on Facebook saying, “Our goal is that when you walk into that new museum, you will feel that you’re in a familiar space, but that you’re also in a very refreshed space. So entire exhibits will not move over, but elements will.”

Subsequently, a user asked if the ‘Streets of Old Milwaukee’ exhibit would be a part of the move. Which prompted MPM to respond with “Entire exhibits won’t be moving over but those who love MPM will have A LOT they love at the Future Museum. As you can imagine, making something new and refreshed, yet familiar and cozy is a fun challenge for our design team!”

Since January 7, the post has amassed more than 350 comments, most of which are encouraging MPM to bring the exhibit with them.

MPM has since taken to twitter to bring some clarity to the community.

Over the course of a few days the statement "entire exhibits won’t be moving over" fueled a lot of speculation about the Future Museum. While you'll get a first peek at the exhibits in spring here are a few details in this thread to help to provide some clarity about our process: pic.twitter.com/UkeMYsWWbM — Milwaukee Public Museum (@MKEPublicMuseum) January 10, 2023

To summarize, MPM says while they cannot bring the entirety of the exhibit to the new building, because parts of it is built into their current location, there will be pieces of it at the new location. In the Twitter thread, MPM says, “And yes, one of those exhibit galleries will be a highly-immersive walkthrough of Milwaukee that explores our marvelous city’s history, nature and cultures. It will not be called “Streets of Old Milwaukee” as all exhibits are getting new names.”

To learn all about the “Future Museum,” you can go here.

