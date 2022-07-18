MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Public Museum unveiled the renderings of its new building Monday as it’s set to be located at the corner 6th Street and McKinley Ave, near the Deer District.

“Our mission has not changed,” MPM President and CEO Dr. Ellen Censky said. “It is to excite kids and excite minds about the natural and cultural diversity of the world in order that we preserve the natural and cultural diversity of this world.”

This new development will be the largest cultural project in the State’s history.

The new MPM will be the largest cultural project in the history of Wisconsin. Located on a 2.4 acre development, the building will be located at the corner of 6th and Vilet. This is the new architectural design. pic.twitter.com/i5kz6ARYtZ — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) July 18, 2022

MPM is nearly halfway through its $240 million fundraising goal. $110 million dedicated to building the new museum has already been raised. $40 million from the State, $45 million from Milwaukee and $25 million from 72 private, “cornerstone” donors.

According to Censky, it’s estimated that the new building will bring in 5.5 million visitors including 1.5 million school kids within the next decade.

The new MPM is all about Milwaukee’s nature and culture and the building’s design is noticeably influenced by the City.

The new MPM building will have 3 entrance pathways to the ground-level gathering space. It will almost mimic the natural design of Milwaukee’s 3 main rivers. pic.twitter.com/WteXVC3cl2 — Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) July 18, 2022

The new museum is expected to open in 2026.