Milwaukee County police said immediately after announcing the investigation of a murder that occurred on Sunday January 8 that it was was related to domestic violence.

A 22-year-old man is in custody awaiting charges from the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s office after he allegedly fatally shot a 20-year-old woman at an apartment building at the corner of South 3rd Street and Mineral Street.

It’s the first domestic violence related murder of the new year, and it’s a situation the Sojourner Family Peace Center hopes to avoid entirely.

CEO Carmen Pitre said the organization offers support in a number of ways including restraining orders and offering shelter.

“Leaving right away isn’t always the first option or the best option for our clients. So, talking with an advocate is pretty critical when you’re in danger,” she said.

Our news partners at TMJ4 News report that about four months ago, the Center received $1 million in state funding to build-up the Milwaukee County Domestic Violence High Risk Team, which works solely on intervening before these situations become fatal.

Pitre also said that if you think someone you know is in an abusive relationship, there are a number of things you can do to help and support them.

“Understand what the resources are. Take it upon yourself to get on a website and look at the resources that are available for people, understand some of the basics, she said. “You do not have to be an expert but you can build a bridge for people.”

Sojourner operates a 24-hour domestic violence hotline, which you can call at (414) 933-2722 and text at (414) 877-8100.

Pitre also said the most important thing to do if there is an imminent threat of deadly violence is to call 911.

Sojourner is one of a number of organizations supporting victims of domestic violence. The City of Milwaukee has resources on its website which you can find here