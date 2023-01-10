GRAFTON, Wis. — No one was injured on Tuesday morning when a school bus collided with a cement truck in Ozaukee County, causing delays in the area of Pioneer Rd & N Port Washington Rd.

As first reported by TMJ4, Ozaukee County authorities confirmed that despite the none of the people involved suffered serious injuries. That includes the schoolchildren who were present on the bus during the collision.

The accident blocked several lanes of the roadway, spelling trouble for commuters traveling through the area.

A WTMJ listener named John Tyler contacted the station to share photos and information, claiming that his daughter was on the bus during the collision.

Grafton authorities rushed to the scene to assist with clearing the area and ensuring that all occupants of both vehicles were safe. An investigation is underway.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up might be issued if further details are revealed.

