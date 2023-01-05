MILWAUKEE — The latest addition to the Milwaukee County Zoo is a baby Gentoo penguin that hatched a week before the holidays kicked off.

As announced by the Milwaukee County Zoo, the chick of parents Fiona and Oscar hatched on Dec. 17. Although it will be seen in the habitat with its parents from time to time, the chick will spend most of its time growing and being cared for by zoo staff.

They say that the penguin chick isn’t being released into the habitat full-time yet because its waterproof feathers haven’t developed just yet.

