MILWAUKEE — Authorities in Washington County are searching for a 38-year-old fugitive named Willie B. Johnson. He is accused of violently attacking a woman he was staying with in the Town of Barton before fleeing to the city.

According to a social media alert from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, their team is searching for Johnson in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC). WSCO officials say Johnson was released from the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on extended supervision on Nov. 26, 2022.

Johnson, an African-American man listed at 5-foot-5, 215 lbs, is accused of attacking a woman who he was staying with in the days leading up to Christmas. Since then, he has not been seen or heard from, per Washington County officials. However, they developed reason to believe Johnson is in the Milwaukee metro area.

In addition to violations of his probation, Johnson is facing potential charges for mayhem, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, strangulation, false imprisonment, and criminal damage to property — each of which is enhanced by his use of a dangerous weapon.

“The excruciating level of violence this defenseless victim was subjected to and endured is heartbreaking,” the Washington County Sheriff’s Office stated. “We commend the victim for the strength and courage that she has shown throughout, and we hope the public can assist us with locating Johnson who has a long history of domestic abuse.”

Authorities have reason to believe that Johnson is driving a stolen black 2002 Chevy Tahoe with the Wisconsin license plate number UA7373. It’s unclear if these plates are still on the vehicle, but investigators aim to recover the plates one way or another.

Meanwhile, Johnson is considered armed and dangerous since they believe he is in the possession of a handgun. If you see Johnson, you’re urged to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (262) 335-4378 or email [email protected]. You may remain anonymous if need be.

