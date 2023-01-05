MILWAUKEE — Two students at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) were uninjured when a suspect exited a car, produced a firearm and robbed them outside of the Cambridge Commons Residence Hall on Wednesday night.

As reported by TMJ4, the crime occurred outside of the popular dorm on the 2300-block of N Cambridge Ave around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. UWM confirmed that the students were on the sidewalk outside of the dorm when they were approached by two subjects.

Officials say that the suspects flashed a black handgun and demanded that the two students turn over their personal belongings. The UWM students did not contest and handed their personal items over to the robber, who then allegedly got into the passengers side of a white Kia SUV.

The suspects were seen driving away from N Cambridge Ave via E North Ave. Their identities have not been released, but the following descriptions were provided to TMJ4:

Suspect 1: 18-year-old Hispanic man, medium build, last seen wearing a blue sweater with a red collar Suspect 2: Unknown female driver, 5’2, heavy set, wearing a white mask.

Do you have information to contribute to this investigation? You’re urged to contact the UWM Police Department as soon as possible by calling 414-229-4627.

