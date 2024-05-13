MILWAUKEE – Ascension Health Care (which owns hospitals in southeast Wisconsin) continues to deal with the fall-out of a catastrophic ransomware attack. The attack has prevented access to patient digital records. The incident has prevented at least one patient from being discharged from the hospital, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News reported Monday.

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano shared a story about a patient who is “stuck in the hospital” after recently having surgery. (WTMJ is choosing not to name the patient due to privacy concerns).

“They’re waiting on lab results (to determine if an infection exists),” Vitrano said Monday. “They’d like to transfer the patient to a rehab facility but they don’t know if they got the whole infection.”

Transferring patients also happens via computer, Vitrano explained.

“No computer means they can’t do (the transfer),” he said. “The patient has been stuck for days longer than he would’ve preferred.”

