MILWAUKEE — The sun is shining, the birds are chirping and the snow is melting just in time to welcome a new year. Prepare yourself for some winds during the afternoon, but otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful day heading into the weekend.

As of mid-morning on Thursday, Milwaukee is hovering in the mid-to-high 40s with temperatures expected to reach the 50s by Noon. Cloud cover is expected to keep the temperatures tame, though the moisture levels in the air will rise. At times, a light drizzle or sudden fog may emerge in the greater Milwaukee area, but not for an extended period of time.

According to TMJ4’s Brendan Johnson, the region may experience a frontal boundary in the evening, which would make light showers a possibility for parts of the Milwaukee metro area into Friday.

For the weekend, however, temperatures will settle back in the 30s with highs in the 40s expected for New Year’s Eve and the first day of 2023. Johnson is also bracing for the possibility of a wintry mix overnight on Saturday into Sunday, though it shouldn’t be anything that impacts holiday plans or travel too harshly.

More serious rain possibility is more likely for Monday and Tuesday, when temperatures are expected to steadily rise once again. Following this relief from the bitter cold, highs will drop back into the mid-to-low 30s for the first full week of the new year.

Stay safe, healthy and enjoy yourselves, Milwaukee!

