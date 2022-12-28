WAUKESHA, Wis. — Firefighters from the Waukesha Fire Department rescued a cat from inside a family’s home, where they contained a Wednesday morning blaze to the kitchen area despite flames threatening to spread throughout the home.

According to a release from Battalion Chief Tim Fleming, WFD crews and Waukesha police officers rushed to a home on the 700-block of Sylvan Terrace in Waukesha for reports of a house fire shortly before 9:00 a.m. on Weds., Dec. 28.

Upon arrival, firefighters located the blaze in the kitchen of a family’s home and immediately established a perimeter to prevent the fire from spreading beyond the kitchen. While some of the firefighters contained the flames to the kitchen areas, others located a family cat inside the home and safely evacuated it from the home.

The family was able to escape from their home before firefighters escaped, Waukesha fire officials confirmed. No one was injured during the fire or response efforts.

At this stage of the investigation, Waukesha fire investigators haven’t discovered the cause of this fire. It appears that the home suffered $40,000 in damages.

“The Waukesha Fire Department would like to take this opportunity to remind our citizens of the importance of working smoke detectors in your home as well as having a fire escape plan, both of which benefited this family today,” the statement concluded.

