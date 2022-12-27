GREEN BAY, Wis. — Although it hasn’t always been pretty, the Green Bay Packers have momentum heading toward the end of the regular season with a decent chance at reaching the playoffs as a Wild Card team.

Before their current three-game winning streak, the Packers had lost seven of their previous eight outings including games against the Detroit Lions, Washington Commanders and New York Jets. At that point, hope appeared lost for a team that won 13 games a year prior.

Recent events have given the Green Bay Packers a chance to redeem themselves with home matchups against the rival Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions.

RELATED: Turnover margin turnaround has Packers back in playoff hunt

There are several scenarios in which the Packers can advance, capitalizing on what Five Thiry Eight estimates as a 27% chance of making the Playoffs.

Green Bay will be Playoff-bound if it wins both of its final games and the Washington Commanders lose one of their two matchups against the Dallas Cowboys or the Cleveland Browns — both of which are at home.

RELATED: Green Bay Packers make Elgton Jenkins the 2nd highest-paid guard in NFL

Otherwise, the Packers can reach the postseason if they win both games and the New York Giants lose two consecutive games against the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles to close out their season.

If the Packers lose to the Vikings on Sunday afternoon, their postseason hopes are all but doomed, barring a complete meltdown from several NFC competitors.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Wisconsin’s low-income housing, emergency shelters granted $2 million by WHEDA, Gov. Evers