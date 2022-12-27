MILWAUKEE — Have you ever dreamed of opening your own small business or expanding one that you already have? If so, the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grant offers the perfect opportunity for you to reach for your goals.

The program was recently extended until Dec. 31, 2022, allowing applicants to reach out to a regional partner to apply just in time for the new year. These grants are for people hoping to move into a commercial facility of 400 square feet or greater.

“The grants are to assist the business with costs associated with leases, mortgages, operational expenses and other business costs related to the newly opened location,” per the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporations (WEDC) website.

Part of these funds are being distributed from the American Rescue Plan Act with the goal of improving the likelihood that these businesses thrive. The allocation of funds will be decided based on regions and the legitimacy of a business and its plan for expansion

The criteria for eligibility, as outlined on the WEDC website, is as follows:

Must be located in a region where approved entity has received an allocation

Must certify that the business has not vacated and will not vacate a commercial space in Wisconsin to become eligible to claim this grant

There are far more rules for who is not eligible. If you’re planning to open or expand a branch of a national/regional chain, this great isn’t for you. Government entities, at-home businesses without plans to expand, or real estate businesses using the new facility for investment purposes are also ineligible.

For more details on who to contact in your area and other rules about who is eligible, click here!

