MILWAUKEE — In the wake of a life-changing tragedy, the grandmother of a 10-year-old boy accused of shooting and killing his mother because she wouldn’t let him buy a virtual reality headset spoke to TMJ4 about the incident.

As reported by Ubah Ali, Lueritha Mann is still coming to grips with the loss of her beloved daughter, Quiana Mann. Authorities responded to a home near N 87th St & W Hemlock St around 7:00 a.m. on Nov. 21 for reports that a young male accidentally shot a woman inside the residence.

“It’s hard because she’s supposed to be here,” Lueritha told TMJ4 through tears in a recent interview. “He needs to pay for what he’s done.”

The 10-year-old is being held at Phillips Juvenile Justice Center in Milwaukee under suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide with the potential to be charged as an adult. A criminal complaint said they had a dispute over ordering a VR headset on Amazon, and that he was upset with his mother for waking him up too early.

A conviction for first-degree reckless homicide could yield a 60-year prison sentence if he’s charged as an adult and receives a maximum penalty.

Ali also spoke to the suspect’s aunt, Rhonda Reid, who doesn’t believe her nephew understand the severity of the situation. She says that a therapist, who he’s been seeing for about a year, diagnosed him with a mood and conduct disorder and suggested that they limit his time online.

“He was upset about these (electronic) devices being taken away,” Reid stated. “No matter what happens with him, I’m not sure in this state that he would receive proper care anyway.”

She told TMJ4 that she believes jail is the best place for him to be right now, so long as he’s receiving the proper mental health care. He is due to appear in a Milwaukee County court again in January.

His grandmother isn’t sure that they can maintain a relationship at this point, though she isn’t making any judgements about the future:

“I hope I do one day, but right now, no,” Lueritha told TMJ4. “He took something very precious from me.”

