MILWAUKEE — Detectives are investigating a string of break-ins in Downtown Milwaukee during Marquette’s mens basketball game against Seton Hall on Tuesday night.

TMJ4 spoke to detectives who confirmed that at least 10 vehicles were broken into near Fiserv Forum on the evening of Tues., Dec. 27, 2022. Many of the vehicles belonged to people at the Marquette basketball game.

They occurred around 6:45 p.m. near W Vliet St & N 7th St, which is roughly a block away from the arena. Victims returned to their vehicles to find windows smashed and items taken from inside, police confirmed to TMJ4.

Owners of these vehicles told TMJ4 that a large group of people were seen walking from Fiserv Forum to their parked cars when they began to notice broken glass and shattered windows.

Do you have information about these break-ins? you’re urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department as soon as possible at (414) 935-7360. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call the Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE WTMJ NEWS STAFF:

READ: Fundraiser launched for selfless Mequon firefighter struck by car while helping injured driver