MILWAUKEE – Getting in and out of MKE Airport will be much easier than before.
These are the steps to follow if you choose to use this option:
- Bring your parking ticket with you. Don’t leave it in the car. You can also take a pic of it with your phone.
- Go to one of the parking pay stations located at each Skywalk and in Baggage Claim. Scan the ticket or a photo of the ticket.
- Pay with card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or cash.
- When you approach the exit lane after making the payment, the gate will automatically raise.
Federal Security for TSA in Wisconsin Mark Lendvay took the podium to give travelers a few tips on how to move more efficiently during this busy holiday season.
Lendvay says there’ll be about 16,000 arriving and departing passengers per day throughout the holiday. He ensures that all available passenger screening lanes will be fully staffed and operational.
Holiday travel tips include:
- Arrive early enough to check your bags, complete your screening and avoid the “stressful sprint” down to the gate.
- Have ID ready.
- Pack smart. Ensure there’s no prohibited items in your luggage. “If it can spill, spray, pump or pour…it needs to be in your check baggage.”
- Passengers can bring solid foods like pies, cookies and other baked goods through the checkpoints.
- Don’t clutter the carry-on bag because it’ll require additional screening.
- Firearms are never allowed through checkpoints or in cabins of aircraft.
- To date, TSA has detected 20 firearms. Last year, the airport sat at 23.
- Encouraged to go to MKE website to ask any question and it will be answered immediately before you travel. Or call 866-289-9673.