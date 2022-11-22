MILWAUKEE – Getting in and out of MKE Airport will be much easier than before.

I’m at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport as they, along with the Transportation Security Administration, are unveiling its new airport parking payment system. pic.twitter.com/2WDOuN1Ji7 — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

These pay stations will be placed throughout the terminal to speed up your exit from airport parking facilities.



For an even fast experience, MKE suggests downloading the MKE SmartPark app to use your phone to enter and exit any of MKE’s parking options. pic.twitter.com/apcLSUjFHL — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

These are the steps to follow if you choose to use this option:

Bring your parking ticket with you. Don’t leave it in the car. You can also take a pic of it with your phone.

Go to one of the parking pay stations located at each Skywalk and in Baggage Claim. Scan the ticket or a photo of the ticket.

Pay with card, Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay or cash.

When you approach the exit lane after making the payment, the gate will automatically raise.

They’ll also share tips on how to make holiday traveling as seamless as possible. Including the best practices for flying out, TSA’s 3-1-1 rule for liquids and the unveiling of the aforementioned Parking Pay Stations to expedite the exit of travelers. pic.twitter.com/C0pEx9Na4d — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

Federal Security for TSA in Wisconsin Mark Lendvay took the podium to give travelers a few tips on how to move more efficiently during this busy holiday season.

Lendvay says there’ll be about 16,000 arriving and departing passengers per day throughout the holiday. He ensures that all available passenger screening lanes will be fully staffed and operational.

Holiday travel tips include: