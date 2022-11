MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Bucks passing out Thanksgiving meals to Milwaukee firefighters Tuesday.

I’m at Fiserv Forum where the Milwaukee Bucks are distributing Thanksgiving meals to Milwaukee firefighters today at Fiserv Forum.



Bucks players’ wives and significant others will help pass out the meals. pic.twitter.com/jNZUVofmyv — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

Personnel from 29 firehouses will come to the Fiserv Forum loading dock on Highland Ave. to receive turkey dinners to take back to their firehouses.



Fire Lt. Lorenzo Williams pic.twitter.com/1Q8pObb4Y7 — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

The meals are donated by Gordon Food Service and prepared by Fiserv Forum Executive Chef Angel Otero and his staff. pic.twitter.com/T4DnccfLje — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

Bucks President Peter Feigin arrives at Fiserv for the Thanksgiving giveaway. pic.twitter.com/OblGr84HzL — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

Bucks’ George Hill is here.



The wives and significant others of Bucks players also arrive. pic.twitter.com/mX9wcovXU7 — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

Lt. Lorenzo Williams on why this Thanksgiving meal is so important to firefighters. pic.twitter.com/RjDs5iA0rb — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

“Every year we have been able to have those meals prepared for us and it makes it easier for us at the firehouse that day, Lt. Lorenzo Williams says. “A lot of stores are closed that day so we can throw it oven and enjoy it throughout the day. We’re really busy during this time of the year.”

Bango came out to help. pic.twitter.com/UBDqzjdT2S — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022

Bucks players’ wives and significant others in action helping pack and pass out Thanksgiving meals to fire station personnel in Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/YaFDG9Iwn8 — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) November 22, 2022