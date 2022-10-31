GREEN BAY- A 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee is dead after police say he was involved in a hit and run crash in Green Bay Sunday night.

Police say the crash involved three vehicles and happened near Oneida and Mason Sunday night at about 7:40pm.

The teen was a passenger in one of the vehicles. Officers say one of the occupants in another car involved in the crash fled the scene before they arrived.

Green Bay Police say they believe excessive speed was a factor in the crash.

The victim has not been identified.