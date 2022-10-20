RACINE – Racine police searching for suspect wanted for killing a 14-year-old boy.

Police is asking for public assistance in locating Crishawn Clemons who’s wanted for the first-degree intentional homicide of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson.

According to police, they got word of a shooting near 20th and Maed around 10:19 p.m. on March 13. Shortly thereafter, they received a report that a male was shot in the head near the 1900 block of Racine Street.

Police say Henderson was riding shotgun in a stolen car before he was attacked and taken to a local hospital where he died days later.

Police and U.S. Marshals seeking any info on Celemon’s whereabouts. Report it by calling 262-939-2437. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.