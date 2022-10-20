The Milwaukee Police Department has arrested multiple people they’re calling “persons of interest” in the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old girl near 38th and Rohr earlier this month.

12-year-old Olivia Schultz was shot and killed while helping her mother unload groceries. Her mother, 46-year-old Celeste Wilson, was also shot but survived.

Wilson previously told our news partners at TMJ4 News she saw a couple of young men wearing masks as she and her daughter were unloading groceries near their garage in an alley.

MPD said nobody has been charged yet.