MILWAUKEE – The Bucks unveiling new food and beverage items for this upcoming season.

I’m in the Potawatomi Club at Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks are set to announce new food and beverage items for this season. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/G4FxjqgDdY — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 19, 2022

A new season of Bucks hoops means a new menu for Bucks fans.

Some of the new foods to snack on at the game😋 pic.twitter.com/GseF0wO2EU — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 19, 2022

Some of the new beverages include Michelob ULTRA, Budweiser, Bud Light, NÜTRL and Cutwater. Along with that, Casamigos will have a new space at Fiserv on the Upper Concourse that will open later this season and feature a Casamigos Drink of the Game. You can get the Drink of the Game at the portable cocktail bar at Section 115 and any premium bar location beginning Oct. 22.

Some food upgrades include new restaurants and new locations for some preexisting food spots at Fiserv:

The MECCA Sports Bar and Grill will have new locations inside of Fiserv Forum at Sections 106, 116 and 221. The MECCA Burger Bars will serve burgers, chicken tenders and new Beyond Burgers at all locations. The Cluckery will have new locations at Sections 115 and 220. Locally owned Lumpia City will now have a location in Fiserv Forum at Section 209 serving fusion lumpia. Taters Only is a new stand at Section 207 serving loaded baked potatoes. All pizza stands will use a new recipe this season. These locations remain at Sections 108, 119, 224 and in Jockey Club. Sections 108, 119 and 224 will also offer a new Caesar salad. Pulled pork mac & cheese will be served this season at Iron Grate BBQ at Section 122. Klement’s will have its rotational hot dogs and brats at the Klement’s Test Kitchen at Section 209. The hot dogs and brats will rotate throughout the season. The Laughing Taco will have a new Al Pastor taco, presented by Lucia, in Jockey Club. Good Foods chunky guacamole will be served at The Laughing Taco and nacho stands. A new Jack Daniel’s Combo Platter will be sold at the stand in the Potawatomi Club. The upgraded suites menu will feature a new dessert cart that includes cakesicles and cookies from Whisk Chick; cakes and cupcakes from Signature Sweets; caramelized nuts from FortuNuts; maple-flavored popcorns from Lush Popcorn; vegan and gluten-free cookies and bars from Bunnies Bites; and pints of ice cream from Cedar Crest Ice Cream. All businesses featured on the dessert cart are minority-owned Milwaukee-area businesses. A Pan-Pacific menu will be available for suites that includes Mongolian beef, sesame chicken and a tofu board.

The Bucks made the conscious effort to “prioritize” local businesses this season.

“Being able to partner with local businesses and local breweries have been great for us to help them rebuild their businesses coming out of the pandemic,” Vice President of Hospitality for Fiserv Forum and Deer District Sharlan Edmonds says.

The Bucks are prioritizing local businesses when it comes to food selection.



Vice President of Hospitality for Fiserv Forum and Deer District Sharlan Edmonds on why that decision was made. pic.twitter.com/7aWEqBZTfD — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 19, 2022

If you’re one of the lucky people who get to experience the game in the Potawatomi Club at Fiserv, here’s what you can expect.

Fiserv Forum food and suite view! 🌁 pic.twitter.com/O41OCeiCIj — The Jason Smith (@thejsonsmith) October 19, 2022

The unveiling concluded with media sampling the new foods. Take it from me, it’s all delicious.