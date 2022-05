UPDATE: The boy’s family has been located.

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking the public for help finding the family of a boy named Josiah.

Josiah is believed to be 3 to 4 years old. He was found wearing two diamond earrings, a white tank top, black cargo shorts, and no shoes or socks. Josiah was located near the area W. Galena St and N. 29th St.



Anyone with information, please contact the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division, at 414-935-7401.